Justice Sabina appointed acting CJ of Himachal Pradesh HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Sabina, the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, was on Monday appointed as its acting chief justice, the Law Ministry said.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said she would assume charge with effect from May 25 following the retirement of Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Mohammad Rafiq.

Justice Rafiq demits office on May 24. While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, high court judges retire on attaining the age of 62.

