WB minister meets governor days after HC order on SSC scam

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, days after the Calcutta High Court upheld a string of orders directing the CBI to probe irregularities in appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in government sponsored and aided schools in the state.

Dhankhar said that the education minister called on him at the Raj Bhavan along with the departmental secretary Manish Jain.

''During over two-hour meeting with Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, issues connected with education were traversed by Shri @basu_bratya, MIC @wbchseofficial & Shri Manish Jain, Principal Secretary, Dept of Education,'' he tweeted.

''Guv emphasized adherence to transparency, enforcement of accountability,'' Dhankhar said.

A division bench of the high court has in its April 18 judgement on 42 appeals against orders by a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay described “irregularities” in recommending appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) as a “public scam”.

The high court-appointed Justice (retd) R K Bag enquiry committee on appointments in Group C and D posts has found that the constitution of a panel approved by the then education minister Partha Chatterjee on November 1, 2019, to supervise, monitor and guide the SSC in connection with pending recruitment process has no validity in the eye of law. Chatterjee, now holding the industries and parliamentary affairs portfolio, appeared before the CBI on May 18 on an order of the high court in connection with the issue.

