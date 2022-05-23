Left Menu

WB minister meets governor days after HC order on SSC scam

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:41 IST
WB minister meets governor days after HC order on SSC scam
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, days after the Calcutta High Court upheld a string of orders directing the CBI to probe irregularities in appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in government sponsored and aided schools in the state.

Dhankhar said that the education minister called on him at the Raj Bhavan along with the departmental secretary Manish Jain.

''During over two-hour meeting with Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, issues connected with education were traversed by Shri @basu_bratya, MIC @wbchseofficial & Shri Manish Jain, Principal Secretary, Dept of Education,'' he tweeted.

''Guv emphasized adherence to transparency, enforcement of accountability,'' Dhankhar said.

A division bench of the high court has in its April 18 judgement on 42 appeals against orders by a single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay described “irregularities” in recommending appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (SSC) as a “public scam”.

The high court-appointed Justice (retd) R K Bag enquiry committee on appointments in Group C and D posts has found that the constitution of a panel approved by the then education minister Partha Chatterjee on November 1, 2019, to supervise, monitor and guide the SSC in connection with pending recruitment process has no validity in the eye of law. Chatterjee, now holding the industries and parliamentary affairs portfolio, appeared before the CBI on May 18 on an order of the high court in connection with the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022