MP cops killed by poachers: Two accused surrender in court; Guna SP transferred

Two persons accused of involvement in the gunning down of three policemen in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district during an anti-poaching operation surrendered before a local court on Monday, an official said.

This has taken the number of accused arrested for the incident, which took place in the early hours of May 14, to seven, while three persons have been killed.

Meanwhile, the state government during the day transferred Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra and posted him as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the force's Bhopal headquarters.

''Absconding accused Gullu Khan and Vicky aka Dilshad Khan surrendered before the district court on Monday. On Tuesday, these two will be produced in Aron court and we will seek their custody,'' Sub Divisional Officer of Police Yuvraj Singh Chouhan said. The three policemen were killed after a group of poachers, most of them hailing from one family, opened fire near Saga Barkheda village, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters.

After the incident, a house-to-house search was conducted in Bidhoria village, which led to the discovery of the bullet-hit body of one of the accused, Naushad Khan (35), who was killed allegedly in retaliatory firing by the policemen.

The same day, accused Shahzad Khan (38), was killed in an encounter with the police personnel. In an encounter on May 17, another accused, identified as Chhotu Khan, was killed in the Ruthiyai area.

The five persons who were arrested earlier are Shanu alias Shafaq Khan (27), Mohammad Jiya Khan (28), Nisar Khan (70) and his son Shahraj Khan (52) and Irshad Khan, as per police.

The accused were hunting black buck for meat for a wedding function in Naushad Khan's family when a police team arrived at the spot after getting a tip-off about their presence, leading to the firing and the retaliatory action.

