Left Menu

Gurugram police arrests two sharp shooters

Police here arrested two sharp shooters carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their arrest with a foreign-made pistol and Rs 7 lakh in cash.According to police, they were wanted in a murder case and belong to the Kaushal gang.Those arrested have been identified as Anil, alias Lath 32, a resident of Kakraula in Delhi and Sajjan, alias Bholu 36, a resident of Bishan village in Jhajjar.Both were arrested on May 17 and produced in a city court, which sent them to judicial custody.Anil is a sharp shooter of gangster Kaushal and at his behest commits crimes.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:12 IST
Gurugram police arrests two sharp shooters
  • Country:
  • India

Police here arrested two sharp shooters carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their arrest with a foreign-made pistol and Rs 7 lakh in cash.

According to police, they were wanted in a murder case and belong to the Kaushal gang.

Those arrested have been identified as Anil, alias Lath (32), a resident of Kakraula in Delhi; and Sajjan, alias Bholu (36), a resident of Bishan village in Jhajjar.

Both were arrested on May 17 and produced in a city court, which sent them to judicial custody.

''Anil is a sharp shooter of gangster Kaushal and at his behest commits crimes. Sajjan is also sharp shooter,'' said ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan. Police said on February 22 last year, both had shot dead an auto driver in Feroze Gandhi Colony. So far, police have arrested five people in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022