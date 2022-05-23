Left Menu

2 groups clash in Raj's Jalore; vehicle burnt

A vehicle was burnt and another damaged as two groups clashed over an old dispute in Rajasthans Jalore district on Monday, police said.However, no one was injured in the clash, they said.Two men Mukesh and Laxman were previously involved in a dispute over a contract for the collection of toll.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:14 IST
2 groups clash in Raj's Jalore; vehicle burnt
A vehicle was burnt and another damaged as two groups clashed over an old dispute in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Monday, police said.

However, no one was injured in the clash, they said.

Two men – Mukesh and Laxman – were previously involved in a dispute over a contract for the collection of toll. They happened to face each other during the day.

In a fit of anger, Mukesh allegedly burnt Laxman's vehicle. Another vehicle was damaged, the police said.

''Additional policemen from four police stations have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. There was initial information of firing but it is not yet confirmed,'' Superintendent of Police, Jalore, Harshvardhan Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

