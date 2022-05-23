Left Menu

MP civil supplies corporation official held for bribery

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:16 IST
MP civil supplies corporation official held for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

The district manager of MP State Civil Supplies Corporation (MPSCSC) was caught on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

A team of Lokayukta's special police establishment (SPE) of Jabalpur caught Sanjay Singh, district manager of MPSCSC posted in Katni, while accepting a bribe, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dileep Jharwade said.

''After receiving the bribe amount Singh handed over the cash to accountant Dheeraj Mishra. Cash was recovered from Mishra.The action was taken on a complaint received from a rice mill owner that Singh was demanding 3 per cent bribe to clear a bill of Rs 20 lakh related to rice milling,'' he said.

A case has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022