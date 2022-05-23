Maha: MVA govt killing water schemes for Marathwada, says Fadnavis
It has brought to a halt schemes that would have finished drought in Marathwada, Fadnavis said.The state government halted the water pipeline scheme and didnt allow the work to start till it managed the tender.
The MVA government in Maharashtra has brought to a halt schemes sanctioned earlier to overcome water scarcity in Marathwada and make it drought-free, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.
He took part in the party's 'jal akrosh morcha' here during the day along with Union ministers Raosaheb Danve and Bhagwat Karad.
''The Maha Vikas Aghadi government does not think there is Maharashtra beyond Mumbai and its metropolitan region.They have killed the Marathwada Development Board. It has brought to a halt schemes that would have finished drought in Marathwada,'' Fadnavis said.
''The state government halted the water pipeline scheme and didn't allow the work to start till it managed the tender. At the speed with which work is going on under them, it won't be completed in the next 25 years.They halted the Marathwada water grid project and schemes to bring water by tunnels to Godavari river,'' he added.
The 'Jalyukt Shivar' water conservation scheme has been stalled by the state government, he said, adding that BJP's fight would continue till people of Aurangabad get ample water.
