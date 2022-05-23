Kyiv revealed its worst military losses from a single attack of the Ukraine war on Monday, saying 87 people were killed last week when Russian forces struck a barracks housing troops at a training base in the north. FIGHTING

* The training base toll was more than double the number killed in a similar attack on a Ukrainian training base in Yaraviv in the west in March. * A Ukrainian court sentenced a young Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

* Russia pounded dozens of targets in eastern Ukraine with airstrikes and artillery as ground forces attempted to encircle the Donbas city of Sievierodonetsk, the Russian Defence Ministry said. DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy told a meeting of global business leaders at Davos that the world faced a turning point and had to ratchet up sanctions against Russia as a warning to other countries considering using brute force. * A Russian diplomat at the country's permanent mission at the United Nations in Geneva resigned citing his disagreement with the invasion, a rare political resignation over the war.

* Ukraine and Poland agreed to establish a joint border customs control and work on a shared railway company to ease the movement of people and increase Ukraine's export potential. ECONOMY

* The Kremlin said the West triggered a global food crisis by imposing the severest sanctions in modern history on Russia. * Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia and Estonia will call for the confiscation of Russian assets frozen by the European Union to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine, a joint letter by the four showed.

* Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, Roman Slaston, Director General of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association, said on Monday. * Poland decided to terminate an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the Yamal gas pipeline, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said.

* Starbucks Corp SBUX.O will exit the Russian market after nearly 15 years. Workers removed the trademark "Golden Arches" sign from a McDonald's restaurant just north of Moscow. * Russia would normally have its own "house" at the World Economic Forum in Davos as a showcase for business leaders and investors. This year the space on the dressed-up main street has been transformed by Ukrainian artists into a "Russian War Crimes House". Russia has denied allegations of war crimes in the conflict.

QUOTE * "History is at a turning point... This is really the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world," Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. (Compiled by Nick Macfie)

