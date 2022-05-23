Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION FGN87 PM-DIASPORA-BHARAT PM Modi asks Indian community in Japan to join ‘Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo’ campaign Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the Indian community members to join the ‘Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo’ campaign as he highlighted the developments and reform initiatives by his government in recent years in the fields of infrastructure, governance, green growth and digital revolution.

MDS8 KA-TEXTBOOKS-MINISTER K'taka govt defends revision of textbooks, says attempts to put out actual facts Bengaluru: Strongly defending the move to revise school textbooks, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Monday alleged that confusion is unnecessarily being created among the people and students, along with attempts to create communal hatred by spreading falsehood.

DEL45 MHA-SHAH-MUSEUM Shah visits Prime Ministers' Museum, asks people to take tour of it New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the museum dedicated to all former prime ministers of the country and said it is a wonderful effort to make the history of independent India memorable.

CAL20 OD-LD CONGRESS Cong brings back old war horse Sarat Pattnayak as OPCC chief Bhubaneswar: Congress on Monday brought back its old war horse Sarat Pattnayak appointing him the new Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president replacing Niranjan Patnaik ending long drawn speculations and uncertainties in the grand old party in the state since 2019.

LGD15 SC-AZAM KHAN Azam Khan moves SC, says his ‘University is being demolished as bail condition’ New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging a bail condition imposed by the Allahabad High Court which he claimed is for demolishing of buildings of his Jauhar University allegedly built by grabbing of enemy property.

CAL15 WB-ARJUN-BJP After Arjun Singh exit, BJP holds meeting to address grievances Kolkata: A day after BJP MP Arjun Singh returned to TMC, the party's West Bengal unit on Monday held a brainstorming session to discuss how to keep its flock together and address grievances of the disgruntled leaders.

DEL39 OPPN-ASHA-WHO ASHA workers India's pride, deserve better wage & working conditions: Oppn leaders after WHO honour New Delhi: After the World Health Organization honoured ASHA workers, a host of opposition leaders hailed their contributions in the healthcare sector and said the government must ensure better wages and working conditions for them.

DEL43 DEF-US-FIGHTER AIRCRAFT-NAVY US F-18 fighters in India to demonstrate operational capability New Delhi: Two Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter aircraft have arrived in India to showcase their operational capability at a naval facility in Goa as the Indian Navy plans to acquire a fleet of combat jets for its indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant, people familiar with the development said.

MDS6 KA-DAVOS-INVESTMENT-CM WEF meet: Karnataka inks MoU with Lulu group for Rs 2,000-cr investment Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lulu International Group for an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet being held in Davos, Switzerland.

DEL35 DL-VIRUS-CASES 268 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate stands at 2.69 pc New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 268 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. LEGAL LGD9 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI Gyanvapi mosque: District court to decide on Tuesday petition to be heard first Varanasi: A district court here reserved its order for Tuesday on which petition is to be heard first in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case transferred to it by the Supreme Court.

LGD12 DL-HC-RIOTS-KHALID Delhi riots 2020: CAA protests against unjust law; not against Sovereign, says Umar Khalid in HC New Delhi: Former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020, Monday contended before the Delhi High Court that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were against an “unjust law” and it was in no way an act against the Sovereign.

FOREIGN FGN103 CHINA-WANG-QUAD Chinese Foreign Minister Wang urges Asia-Pacific countries to reject bloc confrontation Beijing: On the eve of the Quad leaders’ summit in Tokyo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged Asia-Pacific countries to reject any attempt to introduce military bloc or camp confrontation into the region. By K J M Varma FGN95 LANKA-INDIA-FUEL India sends 40,000 MT of petrol to crisis-hit Sri Lanka Colombo: India on Monday said it has delivered around 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol to Sri Lanka, days after supplying 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel under the Indian credit line to help ease the acute fuel shortage in the debt-ridden island nation which is grappling with its worst economic crisis.

FGN96 PM-LD BUSSINESS MEET Modi proposes 'Japan Week' to celebrate Japanese contribution to India’s growth story Tokyo: Seeking greater investments in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed celebrating Japan’s contribution to the country’s development journey in the form of a ‘Japan Week’.

