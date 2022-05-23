Man killed by cousin over land dispute in Kota, 2 held

An argument over a property dispute turned into a fatal clash between two cousins one of whom hacked the other to death with an axe, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Narendra Bairwa (28), a resident of Itawa area of the district, they said.

According to police, an argument broke out between Bairwa and his cousin Ramvilas Monday during which Bairwa was attacked with an axe.

He suffered severe injuries on his neck and was rushed to a local hospital which referred him to a facility in Kota, Deputy Superintendent of Police and area CO Rajesh Malik said, adding he succumbed on the way to the hospital.

On the basis on the family's complaint, a case has been lodged against five people including three women of the same family, he said.

Two persons including Ramvilas have been held for questioning, he said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem, he said.

