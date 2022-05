Gazprom PAO:

* UKRAINE'S STATE GAS TRANSIT OPERATOR SAYS GAZPROM HAS REDUCED BOOKED TRANSIT CAPACITY FOR MAY 24 TO 44.96 MILLION CUBIC METRES FROM 66.26 MCM BOOKED EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting By Natalia Zinets)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)