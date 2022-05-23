Left Menu

Karnataka CM holds talks with heads of Dassault Systems, Nestle on investment opportunities in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday chaired a meeting with the heads of Dassault Systems and Nestle, to discuss investment opportunities in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday chaired a meeting with the heads of Dassault Systems and Nestle, to discuss investment opportunities in the state. The meeting was held to showcase Karnataka as the ideal investment destination at the World Economic Forum Meet in Davos.

Bommai had conversations with heads of Dassault Systems and Nestle to showcase Karnataka as the ideal investment destination at the World Economic Forum Meet being held in Davos. Dassault has evinced interest to invest in Electric Vehicles, Modern Production systems, industrial training for students in Digital 4.0 technology and Smart City project in Karnataka.

Nestle has expressed its keenness to modernise and expand the Nestle Instant Coffee unit in Nanjangud. Industries minister Murugesh Nirani also was present during the interactions. (ANI)

