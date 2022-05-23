Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey to launch military operations on its southern borders

Updated: 23-05-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 23:19 IST
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Ankara would soon launch new military operations along its southern borders to create 30-km deep safe zones to combat terrorist threats from these regions.

"The main target of these operations will be areas which are centers of attacks to our country and safe zones," Erdogan said, without elaborating.

Erdogan said the operations would be launched as soon as military, intelligence and security forces have completed their preparations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

