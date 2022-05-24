Ukraine's Zelenskiy would meet Putin on end to war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was the only Russian official he was willing to meet with a single issue on the agenda - to stop the war.

Zelenskiy, addressing by video link an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that arranging any sort of talks with Russia was becoming more difficult in the light of what he said was evidence Russian actions against civilians under occupation.

He also said that any notion of recovering by force the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014 would cause hundreds of thousands of casualties.

