Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy would meet Putin on end to war

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 00:32 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy would meet Putin on end to war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was the only Russian official he was willing to meet with a single issue on the agenda - to stop the war.

Zelenskiy, addressing by video link an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that arranging any sort of talks with Russia was becoming more difficult in the light of what he said was evidence Russian actions against civilians under occupation.

He also said that any notion of recovering by force the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014 would cause hundreds of thousands of casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global
4
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022