U.S. President Biden: no change to policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 09:29 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday there had been no change to the policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan.
Asked if there had been any change to the policy after remarks on Monday where he volunteered U.S. military support for the self-governed island claimed by China, Biden said "No."
He did not answer a question about whether he would put troops on the ground to defend Taiwan.
