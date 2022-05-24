Left Menu

President Kovind to visit MP from May 27 to 29

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29 during which he will lay the foundation stone of some health institutions and address a conference, a state official said on Tuesday.Kovind will arrive in Bhopal on May 27.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:10 IST
President Kovind to visit MP from May 27 to 29
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29 during which he will lay the foundation stone of some health institutions and address a conference, a state official said on Tuesday.

Kovind will arrive in Bhopal on May 27. The next day, he would take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of some new health institutions in the state capital, he said. On May 29, the president will go to Ujjain to address participants of the All-India Ayurveda Conference at the Kalidas Academy there, the official said.

Kovind will also offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and will later leave for Delhi via Indore, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday reviewed the preparations for President Kovind's visit, the official said.

Senior state officials, including Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora, and ACS (Health) Mohammed Suleiman, were present in the review meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022