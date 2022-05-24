Left Menu

Pooja Singhal case: ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Ranchi, Muzaffarpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at six locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi and one place in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in connection with a money-laundering probe against suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:30 IST
Pooja Singhal case: ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Ranchi, Muzaffarpur
Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at six locations in Ranchi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at six locations in Jharkhand's Ranchi and one place in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in connection with a money-laundering probe against suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal. As per the sources, the raids were carried out at the premises of Ranchi-based builder Anil Jha and another person, Vishal Chaudhary.

Vishal Choudhary reportedly has close connections with top bureaucrats in the current government. His residence on road number six at Ashok Nagar was raided by ED officials, said sources. The raids are still going on.

Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC) and had served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010. She was arrested by the ED on May 11 and suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12. After her arrest, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi sent her to ED's remand.

Earlier this month, the ED had conducted raids at Ranchi's Pulse Hospital, owned by her husband Abhishek Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022