Whānau Ora to receive $166.5 million to build resilience

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies will receive $166.5 million over four years to help whānau maintain and build their resilience as Aotearoa moves forward from COVID-19, Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today.

"Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies and partners will remain a key feature of the Government's support for whānau as it focuses on New Zealand's long-term recovery in the wake of COVID-19," Peeni Henare said.

"This funding secures the future of Whānau Ora. It represents a 50 percent increase in funding per year for the Commissioning Agencies.

"This Government is committed to Whānau Ora because we know it works. It is a responsive way to provide support to our communities who need it most.

"Our whānau and communities know their aspirations better than anyone. Whānau Ora has demonstrated how a strengths-based, agile approach enables these aspirations to be realised," Peeni Henare said.

Whānau Ora played a significant role in our Government's response to COVID-19, particularly for vulnerable communities, including Māori and Pasifika. This included immediate support for whānau and a continued focus on their longer-term aspirations.

"Whānau Ora has taken on significantly more whānau during the pandemic. Whānau Māori are uniquely impacted by COVID-19 due to socio-economic, health and cultural perspectives. Accordingly, higher levels of demand are set to continue," Peeni Henare said.

"This funding boost will ensure that Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies can continue to help the tens of thousands of whānau they provide support to every year. This includes whānau who received support during the pandemic and are now regularly engaging in Whānau Ora services.

"Whānau Ora is a fantastic way to support whānau to achieve their aspirations using their collective strengths. The focus is on the supporting the whānau, rather than just the individual, as that approach often does not work for Māori.

"We want Whānau Ora to become a vital part of the multi-agency approach to delivering support and investment in wellbeing outcomes. Delivery of a whānau-centred approach is best done by the community, therefore we will continue to enable local solutions and local approaches," Peeni Henare said.

