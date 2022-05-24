KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

Kolkata, May 24: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.62,350.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY(PORTION) : Rs.62,450.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,900.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,250.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,000.00 Per 10 Gms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)