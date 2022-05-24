KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
Kolkata, May 24SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.62,350.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDYPORTION Rs.62,450.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.51,900.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,250.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.50,000.00 Per 10 Gms.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, May 24: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.62,350.00 Per Kg.
SILVER RDY(PORTION) : Rs.62,450.00 Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.51,900.00 Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,250.00 Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,000.00 Per 10 Gms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SILVER RDY.(BAR
- Rs.62
- 350.00 Per Kg
- 450.00 Per Kg
Advertisement