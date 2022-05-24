Taliban to sign agreement with UAE to cooperate on airport operations
The Taliban administration will sign an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to share responsibility for operating airports in Afghanistan, the group's acting deputy prime minister said on Tuesday.
The announcement made on Twitter by Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar came after months of talks by the group with the UAE, Turkey and Qatar seeking to reach an agreement on airport security cooperation.
Qatar and Turkey had sent temporary technical teams to assist in airport operations and security after the country was thrown into disarray when the Taliban took over last year as foreign forces withdrew.
