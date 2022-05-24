Left Menu

Maha ATS arrests man suspected of role in LeT terrorists' recruitment

Junaid was apprehended by the ATS officials in connection with a terror funding case, he said.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested a man from Pune for his alleged role in the recruitment of terrorists for the Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) network, a senior official said. The suspect, identified as Junaid, a resident of Pune, was connected to the LeT's terror network through social media, the official said. Junaid was apprehended by the ATS officials in connection with a terror funding case, he said. The ATS will produce him before a court later in the day, he said.

