Chinese foreign minister to visit eight Pacific Island countries - ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Yi will visit eight Pacific Island countries from May 26 to June 4 including the Solomon Islands, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
