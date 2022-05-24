Poland to order six more Patriot missile batteries, says minister

Poland intends to buy six additional Patriot missile batteries, the country's defense minister said on Tuesday, as the NATO member strengthens its military after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Warsaw has vowed to raise its defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) and more than double the size of its army to deter any possible attack.

"I signed a Letter of Request concerning six Patriot batteries with omnidirectional radars, launchers, and a supply of missiles," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter. Poland already has two Patriot batteries.

