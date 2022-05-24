Left Menu

Vismaya case: Kerala sentences husband to 10 yrs in jail for dowry death

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 24-05-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:29 IST
Vismaya case: Kerala sentences husband to 10 yrs in jail for dowry death
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kerala on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years in jail the husband of Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student who hanged herself at her marital home in June last year, for dowry death.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 Sujith K N also sentenced S Kiran Kumar to six years and two years imprisonment for the offenses of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment under the IPC, Special Public Prosecutor G Mohanraj told reporters.

Kumar was also sentenced to six years for the offense of taking dowry and one year for demanding dowry under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The court said the sentences would run concurrently, the SPP said after the sentence was pronounced.

A total fine of Rs 12,55,000 was also imposed on Kumar, out of that Rs 2 lakh has been directed to be paid to the parents of the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022