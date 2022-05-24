Vismaya case: Kerala sentences husband to 10 yrs in jail for dowry death

A court in Kerala on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years in jail the husband of Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student who hanged herself at her marital home in June last year, for dowry death.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-1 Sujith K N also sentenced S Kiran Kumar to six years and two years imprisonment for the offenses of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment under the IPC, Special Public Prosecutor G Mohanraj told reporters.

Kumar was also sentenced to six years for the offense of taking dowry and one year for demanding dowry under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The court said the sentences would run concurrently, the SPP said after the sentence was pronounced.

A total fine of Rs 12,55,000 was also imposed on Kumar, out of that Rs 2 lakh has been directed to be paid to the parents of the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)