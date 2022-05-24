India says 'substantive outcomes' from Biden, Modi talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden reached "substantive outcomes" on Tuesday in talks to strengthen their trade and defense ties, India said. However, Modi refrained from condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The leaders are in Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad group of countries - the United States, India, Japan, and Australia. Of the four, only India has not condemned Russia's invasion despite pressure from the United States for it to do so.

"Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defense, P2P ties between the two countries," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said, referring to people-to-people ties. "Concluded with substantive outcomes adding depth and momentum to the bilateral partnership."

The White House said a statement that Biden had condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the meeting with Modi, but there was no mention of Modi doing so. Modi had agreed on humanitarian help for Ukraine, it said. "The leaders' committed to continuing providing humanitarian assistance, and discussed how to cooperate to manage disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, in particular the rise in energy and food prices, to protect their respective citizens and the world," the White House said.

Russia has been India's biggest arms supplier for decades and India is wary of seeing Russia pushed even closer to China, with which India has serious border disagreements. India has called for an end to the violence in Ukraine.

The United States has in recent months offered to sell more defense equipment and oil to India to pry it away from Russia. India has also joined a U.S.-led trade partnership, that Biden launched this week, called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. The White House said India would be joining the U.S.-backed Combined Military Forces-Bahrain as an associate member. The maritime partnership has 34 members from around the world but does not include China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)