Australia's Albanese tells Japan he sees areas of cooperation on security
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on Tuesday that he could see more areas of cooperation on national security, and that he would like to see high-speed rail in Australia. "We will as one of the coming acts of my government, ratify the reciprocal access agreement, and I'm pleased that Japan is ... supportive of that and updating the declaration on security and cooperation," he told Kishida at the start of a bilateral meeting.
"I see areas of cooperation as increasing in defense and national security issues and our common interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific region, free open and peaceful."
