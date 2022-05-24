Left Menu

Australia's Albanese tells Japan he sees areas of cooperation on security

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:19 IST
Australia's Albanese tells Japan he sees areas of cooperation on security
Anthony Albanese Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, on Tuesday that he could see more areas of cooperation on national security, and that he would like to see high-speed rail in Australia. "We will as one of the coming acts of my government, ratify the reciprocal access agreement, and I'm pleased that Japan is ... supportive of that and updating the declaration on security and cooperation," he told Kishida at the start of a bilateral meeting.

"I see areas of cooperation as increasing in defense and national security issues and our common interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific region, free open and peaceful."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022