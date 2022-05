Russia releases Jehovah's Witness follower from prison, JW says

Jehovah's Witness adherent, Dennis Christensen, has been released from prison in Russia, after serving five years on extremism charges, the religious organization said on Tuesday.

Christiansen, a 49-year-old builder, was arrested at a prayer meeting in Oryol, 200 miles (320km) south of Moscow, in 2017, after Jehovah's Witnesses had been banned in Russia after the Supreme Court ruled it extremist.

