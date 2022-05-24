Left Menu

Russia says it has not seen Italian peace plan for Ukraine

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:05 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia has not yet an Italian peace plan for Ukraine, but that it hopes to receive it through diplomatic channels.

"We haven't seen it yet, we hope it will be delivered to us through diplomatic channels and we will familiarise ourselves with it," Peskov said.

