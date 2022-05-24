Instruct Maharajganj DM to behave, UP Upper House chairman tells govt

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh on Tuesday directed the state government to strictly instruct the Maharajganj district magistrate to talk courteously with public representatives.

The chairman gave the instruction while rejecting a breach of privilege notice by BJP member Devendra Pratap Singh during the zero hour. The BJP leader said he had called Maharajganj District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar last week stressing there should be no discrimination in the matter of resolutions to be passed from kshetra panchayats. ''On hearing this, the district magistrate got furious and lost his cool, and he terrorised me in a harsh manner and tried to suppress the voice of truth,'' the BJP legislator said.

Stating that this conduct of the DM was against the basic spirit of democracy, he said, ''If a responsible officer of the DM-level talks to public representatives like goons and mafia, then it is not acceptable in any case.'' ''The accused officer has violated the privilege of the legislature by talking in an indecent manner so the bench is requested to call the accused officer in the House and be put in the dock by converting the House into a court and he should be questioned,'' he added.

Leader of Opposition Sanjay Lathar termed the matter ''very serious'' and called it against the privilege of the members of the House. He requested the chairman to summon the officer and take action.

Leader of the House Swatantra Dev Singh said a report has been sought in the matter from the commissioner of Gorakhpur division and the government will look into it. The chairman said, ''The information is regarding the violation of protocol, therefore, the motion of breach of privilege is rejected.'' ''But the Leader of the House should strictly instruct the officer concerned that he should talk to all public representatives over the phone courteously and take note of the pain member had,'' the chairman said.

BJP member Singh said the DM insulted the entire house. ''If we don't take strict action today, tomorrow these officers will create chaos,'' he said.

To this, the chairman assured, ''Whatever is required, will be done. In addition to the instructions given to the government, whatever is required will be done.'' PTI SLM ABN RDK RDK

