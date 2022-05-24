Left Menu

Albanian arrested for inciting terror via social media

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Albanian man has been arrested for allegedly using social media to call for terror attacks against state institutions, police said on Tuesday.

A statement said a 56-year-old man identified only as IS (L.) used fake profiles to post "inciting photos and writings, public calls and propaganda to commit terror attacks against some important state institutions".

The suspect, considered to have "religious extremist inclinations'', posted support for the Islamic State group and called for support for the war in Syria.

The man was charged with terrorism offenses. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

No Albanians have joined extremist groups in Syria and Iraq in the past six to seven years, according to the authorities.

Before that, scores of Albanians joined radical groups in Syria and Iraq, although mainstream religious leaders urged believers not to become members.

About two-thirds of Albania's 2.8 million inhabitants are Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

