Russia says it's deliberately slowing Ukraine offensive to evacuate civilians - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:39 IST
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow was deliberately slowing its offensive in Ukraine in order to allow civilians to evacuate, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
"Ceasefires are being declared and humanitarian corridors are being created in order to get people out of the surrounded settlements. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but this is done deliberately to avoid casualties among the civilian population," RIA cited Shoigu as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Shoigu
- Russian
