Russia says it's deliberately slowing Ukraine offensive to evacuate civilians - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:39 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow was deliberately slowing its offensive in Ukraine in order to allow civilians to evacuate, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

"Ceasefires are being declared and humanitarian corridors are being created in order to get people out of the surrounded settlements. Of course, this slows down the pace of the offensive, but this is done deliberately to avoid casualties among the civilian population," RIA cited Shoigu as saying.

