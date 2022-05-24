Somali minister suspended over charcoal export to Oman breaking U.N. sanctions
The U.N. Security Council banned such shipments a decade ago to cut funding for the Islamist militant group al Shabaab, an al Qaeda franchise fighting Somalia's central government. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble's office said that as well as suspending Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, he had ordered an audit and judicial investigation into the ministry's authorisation of the shipment.
Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble's office said that as well as suspending Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, he had ordered an audit and judicial investigation into the ministry's authorisation of the shipment. Ali could not be reached and foreign ministry spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.
The status of the shipment was unclear.
