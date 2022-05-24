Czech Republic detects its first case of monkeypox

The Czech Republic confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Tuesday, the head of the Czech Infectious Medicine Society (SIL) said. "Today, a case was confirmed by a laboratory," SIL chairman Pavel Dlouhy told Reuters, confirming a report by news website Seznam Zpravy.

Dlouhy said the patient was being treated at the Central Military Hospital in Prague, but he did not give further details.

