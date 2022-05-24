Left Menu

India's Health Secretary appointed as chairperson of key world health panel

India's Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed as the Chairperson of Committee B at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA), informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:38 IST
India's Health Secretary appointed as chairperson of key world health panel
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj India's Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed as the Chairperson of Committee B at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA), informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

WHA's Committee B primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The World Health Organization takes direction for its goals and priorities from the 194 member states. Each year the World Health Assembly has a long and complex list of health challenges and responses to review.

Each year, the World Health Assembly has a long and complex list of health challenges and responses to review which functions through two types of committees, that is, Committee A and Committee B. WHA' Committee A meets to debate technical and health matters.

"Committee A has listed critical issues to discuss during 75th WHA including pandemic preparedness and response, amendment in international health regulations 2005. WHO works in a health emergency, global strategy for HIV, TB, viral hepatitis and eradication of polio, immunisation agenda 2030, infection prevention and control and human resources for health etc," said the health ministry. Committee B primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the World Health Organization.

"This year Committee B will discuss and prepare a report on many important issues which includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, Budget for WHO for the year 2022-2023, Prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property, audit report of WHO, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organizations issues," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022