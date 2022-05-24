Full cost of rebuilding Ukraine impossible to quantify, says German finmin
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:49 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that it impossible to say how much it would cost to rebuild Ukraine, which is currently focused on fighting off Russian troops.
Providing reconstruction aid to Kyiv was not just the responsibility of Europe, but also international bodies added Lindner after the May meeting of European finance ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Haunted by sterilisations, trans Germans fight for compensation
Canada's Trudeau: World determined to make sure Putin loses in Ukraine
Ukraine: UN chief condemns school attack; welcomes new evacuees from Mariupol
'Everything shook': Last civilians leave Ukraine steel mill
WRAPUP 1-Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing