Left Menu

Full cost of rebuilding Ukraine impossible to quantify, says German finmin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:49 IST
Full cost of rebuilding Ukraine impossible to quantify, says German finmin
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that it impossible to say how much it would cost to rebuild Ukraine, which is currently focused on fighting off Russian troops.

Providing reconstruction aid to Kyiv was not just the responsibility of Europe, but also international bodies added Lindner after the May meeting of European finance ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022