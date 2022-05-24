Left Menu

Centre nominates agriculture researcher Anil Joshi as non-official member in Hindi Advisory Committee of MHA

The Central government has nominated an agriculture researcher Anil Joshi as a non-official member of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 18:43 IST
Centre nominates agriculture researcher Anil Joshi as non-official member in Hindi Advisory Committee of MHA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has nominated an agriculture researcher Anil Joshi as a non-official member of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Union Home Minister Amit Shah nominated Joshi as a non-official member of the Hindi Advisory Committee as the predecessor Professor Ramsajan Pandey, who was holding the post, passed away recently.

Through a notification issued on Monday, the MHA made the announcement, mentioning "due to the death of Professor Ramsajan Pandey, Non-official member of this Committee, Anil Joshi is nominated as a non-official member in his place by the Home Minister". Hindi Advisory Committee of the MHA was reconstituted on August 5 last year, and then Pandey was appointed as its non-official member.

As Joshi is nominated as a non-official member in place of Pandey, the notification reads, the "remaining members of the Committee will remain the same". The tenure of Joshi will be for the remaining term of the Committee up to August 4, 2024, states the notification, adding "other terms and conditions of the Committee will remain the same".

The Hindi Advisory Committee of MHA is chaired by Home Minister Shah. Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Ajay Mishra and Nisith Pramanik are the Vice Chairmen of the Committee which also includes MPs and top officials across various departments. The functions of the Committee are to review the implementation of the Official Language Policy as envisaged in the Constitution of India and render advice in regard to increasing the use of Hindi in working of the MHA and its attached and subordinate offices.

Hindi Advisory Committees have been set up in various ministries and departments to advise on the proper implementation of the Official Language Policy of the Government of India. These Committees are chaired by the concerned Ministers and these are constituted in accordance with the guidelines formulated on the recommendations of the Central Hindi Committee which is chaired by the Prime Minister.

There are 55 Hindi Advisory Committees constituted in Central Government Ministries and Departments. The tenure of the Hindi Advisory Committee is three years. The members of the Hindi Advisory Committee include two members each from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Members of Parliament nominated by the Committee of Parliament on Official Language; one member each from the representative of the Kendriya Sachivalaya Hindi Parishad, representative of an all-India voluntary Hindi organization engaged in publicizing Hindi; four scholars of Hindi and official language to be nominated by the concerned department; and three to be nominated by the MHA.

The Department of Official Language sends directives regarding reconstitution and regular meetings of the Hindi Advisory Committee from time to time. It is obligatory on the part of respective ministries or departments to hold the meetings of the Hindi Advisory Committee as per the Official Language directives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022