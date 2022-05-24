Left Menu

Left parties in Maharashtra to observe May 25-31 as week against inflation, unemployment

The Left parties at the national level have given a countrywide call for massive actions against price rise and unemployment for a week from May 25 to May 31 and have proposed a seven-point demands charter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 18:46 IST
Politburo Member Ashok Dhawale (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Left parties at the national level have given a countrywide call for massive actions against price rise and unemployment for a week from May 25 to May 31 and have proposed a seven-point demands charter. Speaking to ANI Politburo Member Ashok Dhawale said that the Modi-led BJP government's policies are leading to unbearable price rises and unemployment. To divert the attention of the people from these burning issues, the RSS, BJP and the Sangh Parivar are taking recourse to crass communal polarisation, he added.

"On May 23, an online meeting of the leaders of the Left parties in Maharashtra was held. It decided to hold largely united protest actions at the district and tehsil levels on these issues. It also expressed intense dissatisfaction at the very nominal recent decrease in petrol and diesel prices by the central government" Dhawale told ANI All India Kisan Sabha President Ashok Dhawale further told ANI that the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) in its physical meeting held on May 18 in Mumbai, and the Jan Andolananchi Sangharsh Samiti (JASS), which comprises off several mass organizations, have also decided to actively participate in the May 25-31 call in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

