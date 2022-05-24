Interstate gang of auto lifters busted in Delhi, six held

Six members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in auto lifting and selling parts of stolen vehicles to unsuspecting customers were arrested from different parts of the city, police said on Tuesday. With their arrest, 67 cases of auto theft were worked out, they said, adding that 207 engines and seven chassis of stolen motorcycles were recovered from the auto thieves.

Tools used for tampering and erasing engine and chassis numbers were also recovered, police said.

The accused were identified as Azeem (22), Javed (32), Furkaan (40), Hariom (34), Shahid Ahmad, (28) and Nadeem (30).

According to police, the autolifters used to sell a stolen motorcycle for Rs 1,500-2,000 to middleman, who further sold it to a scrap dealer for Rs 3,500-4,000 after dismantling the same. The scrap dealer, who impersonated himself as spare parts dealer, would make a profit of Rs 10,000-15,000 from selling spare parts to customers per motorcycle.

The probe was started by the Crime Branch after analysing several incidents of motorcycle thefts in areas of Anand Vihar, Surajmal Vihar Market and other parts of Delhi, police said.

CCTV footage from areas where thefts took place was analysed which led to the identification of two suspects, a senior police officer said. ''On May 19, we got information that the suspects would be coming to A Block, Surajmal Vihar Market, for stealing motorcycles. Accordingly, a trap was laid near a restaurant with the help of local police. At around 8 pm, one suspect was seen roaming near the restaurant. The suspect, identified as Azeem, was apprehended from the market,'' said Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

During interrogation, Azeem disclosed that he had come to steal motorcycles and has committed more than 100 vehicle thefts in the area during the last one year, the DCP said.

Later his associate, Javed, a motorcycle mechanic by profession, was also arrested from his rented house in Seelampur, he added.

Subsequently, a receiver of stolen motorcycles -- Furkaan, resident of Maujpur, was arrested from his spare parts shop in Gokalpuri, police said. ''All the shops of Furkaan were searched and over 100 motorcycle engines and engine blocks, tools for tampering and erasing the engine numbers were found from his shops. All the shops had tons of small spare parts, tyres, tanks and other parts of motorcycles. All the shops have been sealed for further investigation,'' the senior police officer said. Then three scrap dealers -- Shahid, Hariom and Nadeem -- were arrested from their shops. During search of their shops, more engines, engine blocks and other old parts were recovered, he said. According to police, the gang worked in a clandestine manner and also tampered the number plates of stolen vehicles, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)