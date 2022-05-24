Two held for killing Noida man with concrete brick

With the arrest of two men, the Noida Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly beaten to death with a brick by unidentified assailants on May 14.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Elamaran G said Abhay Tyagi, a resident of Bhangel village, was killed on the night of May 14 on a road stretch in the Phase-2 police station area.

Tyagi was walking on the road when he entered into an argument with Mohit Singh Chauhan (22) and Vivek Singh (21). Chauhan and Singh along with a third associate were on two motorcycles. The argument broke out after one motorcycle touched Tyagi, the officer said.

“The argument soon escalated into a fight and Tyagi was beaten with a concrete brick to death by the accused. Two of the accused have been arrested while the third person involved in the case is absconding and searches are on to ensure his early arrest,” Elamaran said.

He said the arrested accused do not have any criminal history and both have studied up to Class 10 and were living here at Bhangel.

An FIR was lodged in the case at the Phase-2 police station under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the police said, adding further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)