Tedros re-elected as WHO director general - German minister

The World Health Organization's (WHO) members have re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director General, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tweeted on Tuesday.

"Just re-elected as ⁦Director General of #WHO: @DrTedros⁩. 155/160 votes, spectacular result. Congratulations, fully deserved," tweeted Lauterbach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)