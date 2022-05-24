Tedros re-elected as WHO director general - German minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:09 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The World Health Organization's (WHO) members have re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director General, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach tweeted on Tuesday.
"Just re-elected as Director General of #WHO: @DrTedros. 155/160 votes, spectacular result. Congratulations, fully deserved," tweeted Lauterbach.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement