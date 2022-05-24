Left Menu

Moldova's pro-Russian former president Dodon detained -state TV

Moldova's former President Igor Dodon has been detained on corruption charges, state television channel Moldova 1 reported on Tuesday, citing an anti-corruption prosecutor. Russian state news agency RIA also reported that Dodon had been detained, citing the same prosecutor. The country's general prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment.

Moldova's former President Igor Dodon has been detained on corruption charges, state television channel Moldova 1 reported on Tuesday, citing an anti-corruption prosecutor.

Russian state news agency RIA also reported that Dodon had been detained, citing the same prosecutor. The country's general prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

