Moldova's pro-Russian former president Dodon detained -state TV
Moldova's former President Igor Dodon has been detained on corruption charges, state television channel Moldova 1 reported on Tuesday, citing an anti-corruption prosecutor. Russian state news agency RIA also reported that Dodon had been detained, citing the same prosecutor. The country's general prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:19 IST
Moldova's former President Igor Dodon has been detained on corruption charges, state television channel Moldova 1 reported on Tuesday, citing an anti-corruption prosecutor.
Russian state news agency RIA also reported that Dodon had been detained, citing the same prosecutor. The country's general prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moldova
- Igor Dodon
- Dodon
- Humphries
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moldova: ‘A small country with a big heart’
UN not part of mediation in Moldova, but always available: Guterres
Guterres expresses solidarity as Moldova grapples with fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine
UN chief in Moldova amid Transnistria tension
Moldova's gas supplies unaffected by Ukraine decision on gas transit - Moldovagaz