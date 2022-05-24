Left Menu

Donetsk leader says Western representatives to be invited to Azovstal fighters' trial - IFX

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:33 IST
Donetsk leader says Western representatives to be invited to Azovstal fighters' trial - IFX

The leader of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine said on Tuesday that foreign, including Western, representatives would be invited to a trial of Ukrainian fighters there, Interfax news agency reported.

Prosecutors in the region are currently working with Russia on the composition of a tribunal to try the fighters, Interfax quoted Denis Pushilin as saying.

