Donetsk leader says Western representatives to be invited to Azovstal fighters' trial - IFX

The leader of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine said on Tuesday that foreign, including Western, representatives would be invited to a trial of Ukrainian fighters there, Interfax news agency reported.

Prosecutors in the region are currently working with Russia on the composition of a tribunal to try the fighters, Interfax quoted Denis Pushilin as saying.

