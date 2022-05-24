Donetsk leader says Western representatives to be invited to Azovstal fighters' trial - IFX
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:33 IST
The leader of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine said on Tuesday that foreign, including Western, representatives would be invited to a trial of Ukrainian fighters there, Interfax news agency reported.
Prosecutors in the region are currently working with Russia on the composition of a tribunal to try the fighters, Interfax quoted Denis Pushilin as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Denis Pushilin
- Western
- Donetsk People's Republic
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Interfax
Advertisement