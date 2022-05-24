Left Menu

Donetsk leader says Azovstal fighters' trial to be open to Western representatives - IFX

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Tuesday that foreign representatives, including Western ones, would be invited to a trial of Ukrainian fighters there, according to an Interfax news agency report. Prosecutors in the region are working with Russia on the composition of a tribunal to try the fighters, Interfax quoted Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic which Russia recognised three days before its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 21:51 IST
Donetsk leader says Azovstal fighters' trial to be open to Western representatives - IFX

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said on Tuesday that foreign representatives, including Western ones, would be invited to a trial of Ukrainian fighters there, according to an Interfax news agency report.

Prosecutors in the region are working with Russia on the composition of a tribunal to try the fighters, Interfax quoted Denis Pushilin, head of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic which Russia recognised three days before its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, as saying. Russia said last week that almost 2,000 Ukrainians had surrendered after making a last stand in the ruins of Mariupol, where they had held out for weeks in bunkers and tunnels beneath the vast Azovstal steelworks.

The defence was led by the Azov Regiment, which Russia casts as a "Nazi" militia with radical far-right origins. Ukraine denies that, saying the unit has been reformed and integrated into its armed forces and is outside politics. Pushilin has said that "Nazi criminals" among those who surrendered should go before a tribunal - a stance backed by leading members of the Russian parliament.

On Tuesday, he said the main trial would be preceded by "intermediate" ones, of which one of the first would probably be held in Mariupol. "We should not delay," Interfax quoted him as saying.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said last week it had registered those leaving the plant to keep track of prisoners. It said that under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, the body of international law relating to the treatment of captured military personnel and civilians, it must have immediate access to all prisoners of war. The Kremlin has said the fighters who surrendered will be treated according to international standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022