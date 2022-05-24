Left Menu

World health organization assembly approves plan to raise members' mandatory fees

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2022 23:41 IST
World Health Organization members formally agreed on Tuesday to a plan to overhaul its funding model which has been described as "fundamentally rotten" due to its over-reliance on the whims of donors.

The outcome, which members had already agreed to on a preliminary basis last month, is seen as one of the most important likely outcomes of the U.N. agency's ongoing annual World Health Assembly in Geneva this week where the body is seeking a central role in global health policy.

