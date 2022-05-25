U.S. to allow Russian debt payment license to expire
The United States will not extend a key waiver set to expire on Wednesday that allows Russia to pay U.S. bondholders, which could push Moscow closer to the brink of default as Washington ramps up pressure on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department said on its website on Tuesday it would not extend a license, set to expire at 1201 EDT (0401 GMT) on Wednesday, allowing Russia to make payments on its sovereign debt to U.S. persons.
The waiver had allowed Moscow to keep paying interest and principal and avert default on its government debt.
