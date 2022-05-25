New York police arrest suspect in fatal weekend subway shooting

A man suspected in the fatal weekend shooting of a New York City subway rider, less than two months after a mass shooting on the mass transit system, was taken into custody on Tuesday, police said. Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested in the slaying of Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez, 48, who was shot to death while he rode in a subway car on Sunday morning, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

He was pictured by a Reuters photographer walking into the NYPD's 5th Precinct station in handcuffs with a police detective escort.

No details about his arrest were immediately available.

