Left Menu

Death toll rises to 21 from police raid on drug gang in Brazil

At least 21 people were shot dead in a slum on the north side of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday during a police raid to capture the leaders of a drug-trafficking organization, police and hospital officials said. The deaths included a woman who was hit in the exchange of gunfire between gang members and police in the Vila Cruzeiro favela, as Rio slums are called.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 25-05-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 01:48 IST
Death toll rises to 21 from police raid on drug gang in Brazil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

At least 21 people were shot dead in a slum on the north side of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday during a police raid to capture the leaders of a drug-trafficking organization, police and hospital officials said.

The deaths included a woman who was hit in the exchange of gunfire between gang members and police in the Vila Cruzeiro favela, as Rio slums are called. Police said the other dead were suspected gang members who resisted the enforcement operation and opened fire on police with automatic weapons. Residents said on social media that heavy shooting began in darkness at 4 a.m. in a wooded area next to Vila Cruzeiro, sparking fear and panic in the slum. Gunfire began again in the afternoon, a Reuters photographer near the scene said.

Seven wounded people were taken to hospital, including a policeman. The police operation, backed by a helicopter, targeted leaders of Rio's largest organized crime gang, the Comando Vermelho, who, according to police intelligence, were hiding in Vila Cruzeiro.

"It was a very intense confrontation," Colonel Ivan Blaz, spokesman for the militarized police force that led the operation, told reporters. He said the woman could have been hit by a shot fired from inside Vila Cruzeiro. Police seized assault rifles, pistols and a grenade, as well as cars and motorbikes used by the criminals, he said.

The dead woman was identified as 41-year-old Gabriele Cunha, hit by a stray bullet even though she lived in a neighboring slum called Chatuba. Schools did not open for classes. Last year, 28 people died in violence in Rio slums, mostly in clashes between drug traffickers and police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022