Biden briefed on Texas school shooting, press secretary says
Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 02:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Tuesday's school shooting in Texas that killed 14 students and one teacher, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
Biden "will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
