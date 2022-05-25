North Korea fires apparent ballistic missile -Japan Coast Guard
North Korea appears to have fired what could be a ballistic missile on Wednesday, Japan's Coast Guard said.
The projectile, believed to be a North Korea-fired missile, has already fallen, the coast guard said.
There were no further details.
