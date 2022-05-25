Japan defence minister says North Korean missile launches a provocative act
Kishi, speaking to reporters, said the first ballistic missile fired by North Korea reached an altitude of 550 km (341.75 miles) and flew around 300 km. Seoul's military said that North Korea had fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday.
Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Wednesday that a series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea earlier in the day is a provocative act that can not be tolerated. Kishi, speaking to reporters, said the first ballistic missile fired by North Korea reached an altitude of 550 km (341.75 miles) and flew around 300 km. The second missile reached an altitude of 50 km, flew at around 750 km, he added.
There is a possibility that more than two missiles were fired, Kishi told reporters. Seoul's military said that North Korea had fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday.
